Saudi riyal to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Cambodian riels is currently 1,096.070 today, reflecting a 0.114% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.210% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 1,099.520 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1,094.820 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.182% decrease in value.