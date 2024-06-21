사우디아라비아 리얄 캄보디아 리엘로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 캄보디아 리엘로 is currently 1,099.010 today, reflecting a 0.085% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.208% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 캄보디아 리엘로 has fluctuated between a high of 1,099.520 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1,096.610 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.182% decrease in value.