2,000 Saudi riyals to Indonesian rupiahs

2,000 sar
8,745,480 idr

SR1.000 SAR = Rp4,373 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:40
How to convert Saudi riyals to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SAR4,372.74000 IDR
5 SAR21,863.70000 IDR
10 SAR43,727.40000 IDR
20 SAR87,454.80000 IDR
50 SAR218,637.00000 IDR
100 SAR437,274.00000 IDR
250 SAR1,093,185.00000 IDR
500 SAR2,186,370.00000 IDR
1000 SAR4,372,740.00000 IDR
2000 SAR8,745,480.00000 IDR
5000 SAR21,863,700.00000 IDR
10000 SAR43,727,400.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Saudi Riyal
1 IDR0.00023 SAR
5 IDR0.00114 SAR
10 IDR0.00229 SAR
20 IDR0.00457 SAR
50 IDR0.01143 SAR
100 IDR0.02287 SAR
250 IDR0.05717 SAR
500 IDR0.11434 SAR
1000 IDR0.22869 SAR
2000 IDR0.45738 SAR
5000 IDR1.14345 SAR
10000 IDR2.28689 SAR