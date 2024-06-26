Saudi riyal to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 4,372.800 today, reflecting a 0.199% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.246% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 4,390.190 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 4,361.850 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.366% increase in value.