Convert RWF to NGN at the real exchange rate

50 Rwandan francs to Nigerian nairas

50 rwf
58.06 ngn

R₣1.000 RWF = ₦1.161 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:31
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 RWF1.16117 NGN
5 RWF5.80585 NGN
10 RWF11.61170 NGN
20 RWF23.22340 NGN
50 RWF58.05850 NGN
100 RWF116.11700 NGN
250 RWF290.29250 NGN
500 RWF580.58500 NGN
1000 RWF1,161.17000 NGN
2000 RWF2,322.34000 NGN
5000 RWF5,805.85000 NGN
10000 RWF11,611.70000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Rwandan Franc
1 NGN0.86120 RWF
5 NGN4.30600 RWF
10 NGN8.61200 RWF
20 NGN17.22400 RWF
50 NGN43.06000 RWF
100 NGN86.12000 RWF
250 NGN215.30000 RWF
500 NGN430.60000 RWF
1000 NGN861.20000 RWF
2000 NGN1,722.40000 RWF
5000 NGN4,306.00000 RWF
10000 NGN8,612.00000 RWF