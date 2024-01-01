Convert RWF to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 Rwandan franc to Nigerian nairas

1 rwf
1.16 ngn

R₣1.000 RWF = ₦1.162 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:29
1 USD10.9361.3680.791.3581.50118.18383.609
1 EUR1.06811.4620.8441.451.60419.42689.324
1 CAD0.7310.68410.5770.9921.09713.28861.098
1 GBP1.2661.1851.73211.7181.923.016105.828

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Rwandan francs to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 RWF1.16159 NGN
5 RWF5.80795 NGN
10 RWF11.61590 NGN
20 RWF23.23180 NGN
50 RWF58.07950 NGN
100 RWF116.15900 NGN
250 RWF290.39750 NGN
500 RWF580.79500 NGN
1000 RWF1,161.59000 NGN
2000 RWF2,323.18000 NGN
5000 RWF5,807.95000 NGN
10000 RWF11,615.90000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Rwandan Franc
1 NGN0.86089 RWF
5 NGN4.30445 RWF
10 NGN8.60890 RWF
20 NGN17.21780 RWF
50 NGN43.04450 RWF
100 NGN86.08900 RWF
250 NGN215.22250 RWF
500 NGN430.44500 RWF
1000 NGN860.89000 RWF
2000 NGN1,721.78000 RWF
5000 NGN4,304.45000 RWF
10000 NGN8,608.90000 RWF