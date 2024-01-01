20 Rwandan francs to Jersey pounds

Convert RWF to JEP at the real exchange rate

20 rwf
0.01 jep

R₣1.000 RWF = £0.0006012 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9361.3670.7891.3571.49918.1683.582
1 EUR1.06911.4610.8441.451.60219.40989.333
1 CAD0.7310.68410.5770.9921.09613.28161.127
1 GBP1.2671.1851.73211.7191.89923.004105.878

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Jersey pound
1 RWF0.00060 JEP
5 RWF0.00301 JEP
10 RWF0.00601 JEP
20 RWF0.01202 JEP
50 RWF0.03006 JEP
100 RWF0.06012 JEP
250 RWF0.15029 JEP
500 RWF0.30058 JEP
1000 RWF0.60116 JEP
2000 RWF1.20232 JEP
5000 RWF3.00579 JEP
10000 RWF6.01158 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Rwandan Franc
1 JEP1,663.46000 RWF
5 JEP8,317.30000 RWF
10 JEP16,634.60000 RWF
20 JEP33,269.20000 RWF
50 JEP83,173.00000 RWF
100 JEP166,346.00000 RWF
250 JEP415,865.00000 RWF
500 JEP831,730.00000 RWF
1000 JEP1,663,460.00000 RWF
2000 JEP3,326,920.00000 RWF
5000 JEP8,317,300.00000 RWF
10000 JEP16,634,600.00000 RWF