10 jep
15,938 rwf

1.00000 JEP = 1593.78000 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:38
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86151.09491.00121.464481.62580.9476518.7197
1 GBP1.1607711.26985105.6291.699881.887131.121.7287
1 USD0.91410.787495183.18211.338651.48610.8662517.1112
1 INR0.01098890.009467120.012021810.0160930.01786570.01041390.205708

How to convert Jersey pounds to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Rwandan Franc
1 JEP1593.78000 RWF
5 JEP7968.90000 RWF
10 JEP15937.80000 RWF
20 JEP31875.60000 RWF
50 JEP79689.00000 RWF
100 JEP159378.00000 RWF
250 JEP398445.00000 RWF
500 JEP796890.00000 RWF
1000 JEP1593780.00000 RWF
2000 JEP3187560.00000 RWF
5000 JEP7968900.00000 RWF
10000 JEP15937800.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Jersey pound
1 RWF0.00063 JEP
5 RWF0.00314 JEP
10 RWF0.00627 JEP
20 RWF0.01255 JEP
50 RWF0.03137 JEP
100 RWF0.06274 JEP
250 RWF0.15686 JEP
500 RWF0.31372 JEP
1000 RWF0.62744 JEP
2000 RWF1.25488 JEP
5000 RWF3.13720 JEP
10000 RWF6.27441 JEP