Convert RWF to BHD at the real exchange rate

50 Rwandan francs to Bahraini dinars

50 rwf
0.014 bhd

R₣1.000 RWF = .د.ب0.0002871 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9351.3670.791.3561.49718.283.582
1 EUR1.0711.4620.8451.451.60219.46989.412
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5780.9921.09613.31861.163
1 GBP1.2671.1841.73111.7171.89623.051105.861

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 RWF0.00029 BHD
5 RWF0.00144 BHD
10 RWF0.00287 BHD
20 RWF0.00574 BHD
50 RWF0.01435 BHD
100 RWF0.02871 BHD
250 RWF0.07177 BHD
500 RWF0.14354 BHD
1000 RWF0.28707 BHD
2000 RWF0.57415 BHD
5000 RWF1.43537 BHD
10000 RWF2.87073 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Rwandan Franc
1 BHD3,483.44000 RWF
5 BHD17,417.20000 RWF
10 BHD34,834.40000 RWF
20 BHD69,668.80000 RWF
50 BHD174,172.00000 RWF
100 BHD348,344.00000 RWF
250 BHD870,860.00000 RWF
500 BHD1,741,720.00000 RWF
1000 BHD3,483,440.00000 RWF
2000 BHD6,966,880.00000 RWF
5000 BHD17,417,200.00000 RWF
10000 BHD34,834,400.00000 RWF