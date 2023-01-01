10 thousand Bahraini dinars to Rwandan francs

Convert BHD to RWF at the real exchange rate

10,000 bhd
32,880,200 rwf

1.00000 BHD = 3288.02000 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.3450.9141.6427118.7828814.0251.363351.33935
1 INR0.011998310.01096640.01970980.2253629.766930.01635790.01607
1 EUR1.094191.187811.7972920.5503890.6251.491641.46538
1 NZD0.6087550.73630.556393111.434495.5380.8299390.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Rwandan Franc
1 BHD3288.02000 RWF
5 BHD16440.10000 RWF
10 BHD32880.20000 RWF
20 BHD65760.40000 RWF
50 BHD164401.00000 RWF
100 BHD328802.00000 RWF
250 BHD822005.00000 RWF
500 BHD1644010.00000 RWF
1000 BHD3288020.00000 RWF
2000 BHD6576040.00000 RWF
5000 BHD16440100.00000 RWF
10000 BHD32880200.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 RWF0.00030 BHD
5 RWF0.00152 BHD
10 RWF0.00304 BHD
20 RWF0.00608 BHD
50 RWF0.01521 BHD
100 RWF0.03041 BHD
250 RWF0.07603 BHD
500 RWF0.15207 BHD
1000 RWF0.30413 BHD
2000 RWF0.60827 BHD
5000 RWF1.52067 BHD
10000 RWF3.04134 BHD