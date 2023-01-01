5 Serbian dinars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert RSD to UAH at the real exchange rate

5 rsd
1.77 uah

1.00000 RSD = 0.35361 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.9060516.9720.78545318.29881.324951.319683.2126
1 EUR1.1037118.7320.86696520.19641.462351.4564491.8417
1 MXN0.05892060.053384610.04627941.078180.07806680.07775164.90293
1 GBP1.273151.1534521.6079123.29711.686861.68005105.942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 RSD0.35361 UAH
5 RSD1.76804 UAH
10 RSD3.53607 UAH
20 RSD7.07214 UAH
50 RSD17.68035 UAH
100 RSD35.36070 UAH
250 RSD88.40175 UAH
500 RSD176.80350 UAH
1000 RSD353.60700 UAH
2000 RSD707.21400 UAH
5000 RSD1768.03500 UAH
10000 RSD3536.07000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Serbian Dinar
1 UAH2.82800 RSD
5 UAH14.14000 RSD
10 UAH28.28000 RSD
20 UAH56.56000 RSD
50 UAH141.40000 RSD
100 UAH282.80000 RSD
250 UAH707.00000 RSD
500 UAH1414.00000 RSD
1000 UAH2828.00000 RSD
2000 UAH5656.00000 RSD
5000 UAH14140.00000 RSD
10000 UAH28280.00000 RSD