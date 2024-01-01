50 Ukrainian hryvnias to Serbian dinars

Convert UAH to RSD at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = РСД2.644 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:42
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RSD
1 UAH to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.64472.6592
Low2.54322.5432
Average2.60042.5954
Change3.96%0.27%
View full history

1 UAH to RSD stats

The performance of UAH to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6447 and a 30 day low of 2.5432. This means the 30 day average was 2.6004. The change for UAH to RSD was 3.96.

The performance of UAH to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6592 and a 90 day low of 2.5432. This means the 90 day average was 2.5954. The change for UAH to RSD was 0.27.

Track market ratesView UAH to RSD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.070.7721.321.38517.6981.509
1 EUR1.08190.7830.8341.4261.49619.1111.63
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2961.2108.91711.7111.79422.9281.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Serbian Dinar
1 UAH2.64407 RSD
5 UAH13.22035 RSD
10 UAH26.44070 RSD
20 UAH52.88140 RSD
50 UAH132.20350 RSD
100 UAH264.40700 RSD
250 UAH661.01750 RSD
500 UAH1,322.03500 RSD
1000 UAH2,644.07000 RSD
2000 UAH5,288.14000 RSD
5000 UAH13,220.35000 RSD
10000 UAH26,440.70000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 RSD0.37820 UAH
5 RSD1.89102 UAH
10 RSD3.78204 UAH
20 RSD7.56408 UAH
50 RSD18.91020 UAH
100 RSD37.82040 UAH
250 RSD94.55100 UAH
500 RSD189.10200 UAH
1000 RSD378.20400 UAH
2000 RSD756.40800 UAH
5000 RSD1,891.02000 UAH
10000 RSD3,782.04000 UAH