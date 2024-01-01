Serbian dinars to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert RSD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 rsd
43.06 myr

РСД1.000 RSD = RM0.04306 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:44
Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.93518.120.78918.2591.3671.35683.572
1 EUR1.069119.3720.84419.5211.4611.4589.347
1 MXN0.0550.05210.0441.0080.0750.0754.612
1 GBP1.2671.18522.959123.1351.7321.718105.89

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RSD0.04306 MYR
5 RSD0.21530 MYR
10 RSD0.43060 MYR
20 RSD0.86120 MYR
50 RSD2.15300 MYR
100 RSD4.30600 MYR
250 RSD10.76500 MYR
500 RSD21.53000 MYR
1000 RSD43.06000 MYR
2000 RSD86.12000 MYR
5000 RSD215.30000 MYR
10000 RSD430.60000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Serbian Dinar
1 MYR23.22340 RSD
5 MYR116.11700 RSD
10 MYR232.23400 RSD
20 MYR464.46800 RSD
50 MYR1,161.17000 RSD
100 MYR2,322.34000 RSD
250 MYR5,805.85000 RSD
500 MYR11,611.70000 RSD
1000 MYR23,223.40000 RSD
2000 MYR46,446.80000 RSD
5000 MYR116,117.00000 RSD
10000 MYR232,234.00000 RSD