1.00000 RSD = 0.00793 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 USD10.9060516.9720.78545318.29881.324951.319683.2126
1 EUR1.1037118.7320.86696520.19641.462351.4564491.8417
1 MXN0.05892060.053384610.04627941.078180.07806680.07775164.90293
1 GBP1.273151.1534521.6079123.29711.686861.68005105.942

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 RSD0.00793 CHF
5 RSD0.03967 CHF
10 RSD0.07935 CHF
20 RSD0.15870 CHF
50 RSD0.39675 CHF
100 RSD0.79349 CHF
250 RSD1.98374 CHF
500 RSD3.96747 CHF
1000 RSD7.93494 CHF
2000 RSD15.86988 CHF
5000 RSD39.67470 CHF
10000 RSD79.34940 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Serbian Dinar
1 CHF126.02500 RSD
5 CHF630.12500 RSD
10 CHF1260.25000 RSD
20 CHF2520.50000 RSD
50 CHF6301.25000 RSD
100 CHF12602.50000 RSD
250 CHF31506.25000 RSD
500 CHF63012.50000 RSD
1000 CHF126025.00000 RSD
2000 CHF252050.00000 RSD
5000 CHF630125.00000 RSD
10000 CHF1260250.00000 RSD