10 Romanian leus to Fijian dollars

Convert RON to FJD at the real exchange rate

10 ron
4.87 fjd

1.00000 RON = 0.48711 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.906051.324951.468210.7854531.31960.841583.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462351.620470.8669651.456440.92889591.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383211.108130.5928170.9959620.63511862.8043
1 AUD0.68110.6171060.90242310.5349720.898780.57314656.6761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Fijian Dollar
1 RON0.48711 FJD
5 RON2.43555 FJD
10 RON4.87111 FJD
20 RON9.74222 FJD
50 RON24.35555 FJD
100 RON48.71110 FJD
250 RON121.77775 FJD
500 RON243.55550 FJD
1000 RON487.11100 FJD
2000 RON974.22200 FJD
5000 RON2435.55500 FJD
10000 RON4871.11000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 FJD2.05292 RON
5 FJD10.26460 RON
10 FJD20.52920 RON
20 FJD41.05840 RON
50 FJD102.64600 RON
100 FJD205.29200 RON
250 FJD513.23000 RON
500 FJD1026.46000 RON
1000 FJD2052.92000 RON
2000 FJD4105.84000 RON
5000 FJD10264.60000 RON
10000 FJD20529.20000 RON