Paraguayan guaranis to Jamaican dollars today

Convert PYG to JMD at the real exchange rate

₲1.000 PYG = J$0.01981 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:47
PYG to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JMD
1 PYG to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02020.0207
Low0.01980.0198
Average0.02010.0204
Change-1.49%-4.14%
1 PYG to JMD stats

The performance of PYG to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0202 and a 30 day low of 0.0198. This means the 30 day average was 0.0201. The change for PYG to JMD was -1.49.

The performance of PYG to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0207 and a 90 day low of 0.0198. This means the 90 day average was 0.0204. The change for PYG to JMD was -4.14.

Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Jamaican Dollar
1 PYG0.01981 JMD
5 PYG0.09905 JMD
10 PYG0.19810 JMD
20 PYG0.39620 JMD
50 PYG0.99049 JMD
100 PYG1.98099 JMD
250 PYG4.95247 JMD
500 PYG9.90495 JMD
1000 PYG19.80990 JMD
2000 PYG39.61980 JMD
5000 PYG99.04950 JMD
10000 PYG198.09900 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 JMD50.47980 PYG
5 JMD252.39900 PYG
10 JMD504.79800 PYG
20 JMD1009.59600 PYG
50 JMD2523.99000 PYG
100 JMD5047.98000 PYG
250 JMD12619.95000 PYG
500 JMD25239.90000 PYG
1000 JMD50479.80000 PYG
2000 JMD100959.60000 PYG
5000 JMD252399.00000 PYG
10000 JMD504798.00000 PYG