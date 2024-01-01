Paraguayan guaranis to Swiss francs today

Convert PYG to CHF at the real exchange rate

₲1.000 PYG = SFr.0.0001088 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:40
PYG to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CHF
1 PYG to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change0.66%-6.80%
1 PYG to CHF stats

The performance of PYG to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for PYG to CHF was 0.66.

The performance of PYG to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for PYG to CHF was -6.80.

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.50484.0710.92657.8541.321.3830.771
1 AUD0.665155.8950.61638.4640.8770.9190.512
1 INR0.0120.01810.0110.6880.0160.0160.009
1 EUR1.081.62490.768162.4621.4251.4930.832

Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Swiss Franc
1 PYG0.00011 CHF
5 PYG0.00054 CHF
10 PYG0.00109 CHF
20 PYG0.00218 CHF
50 PYG0.00544 CHF
100 PYG0.01088 CHF
250 PYG0.02720 CHF
500 PYG0.05440 CHF
1000 PYG0.10879 CHF
2000 PYG0.21759 CHF
5000 PYG0.54397 CHF
10000 PYG1.08794 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Paraguayan Guarani
1 CHF9,191.66000 PYG
5 CHF45,958.30000 PYG
10 CHF91,916.60000 PYG
20 CHF183,833.20000 PYG
50 CHF459,583.00000 PYG
100 CHF919,166.00000 PYG
250 CHF2,297,915.00000 PYG
500 CHF4,595,830.00000 PYG
1000 CHF9,191,660.00000 PYG
2000 CHF18,383,320.00000 PYG
5000 CHF45,958,300.00000 PYG
10000 CHF91,916,600.00000 PYG