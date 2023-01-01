100 Polish zloty to Samoan talas

Convert PLN to WST at the real exchange rate

100 pln
68.20 wst

1.00000 PLN = 0.68201 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.906050.78545383.21260.84151288.110.169422.3735
1 EUR1.103710.86696591.84170.9288951421.6811.223924.6935
1 GBP1.273151.153451105.9421.071431639.9412.946228.4827
1 INR0.01201740.01088830.0094391210.010112715.47960.122210.26887

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Samoan Tala
1 PLN0.68201 WST
5 PLN3.41007 WST
10 PLN6.82014 WST
20 PLN13.64028 WST
50 PLN34.10070 WST
100 PLN68.20140 WST
250 PLN170.50350 WST
500 PLN341.00700 WST
1000 PLN682.01400 WST
2000 PLN1364.02800 WST
5000 PLN3410.07000 WST
10000 PLN6820.14000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Polish Zloty
1 WST1.46625 PLN
5 WST7.33125 PLN
10 WST14.66250 PLN
20 WST29.32500 PLN
50 WST73.31250 PLN
100 WST146.62500 PLN
250 WST366.56250 PLN
500 WST733.12500 PLN
1000 WST1466.25000 PLN
2000 WST2932.50000 PLN
5000 WST7331.25000 PLN
10000 WST14662.50000 PLN