WS$1.000 WST = zł1.481 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:34
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PLN
1 WST to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.48371.4837
Low1.41791.4027
Average1.45341.4351
Change4.26%2.60%
1 WST to PLN stats

The performance of WST to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4837 and a 30 day low of 1.4179. This means the 30 day average was 1.4534. The change for WST to PLN was 4.26.

The performance of WST to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4837 and a 90 day low of 1.4027. This means the 90 day average was 1.4351. The change for WST to PLN was 2.60.

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50817.6671.3850.7784.0721.32
1 EUR1.08311.63319.1291.4990.83491.0241.429
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7160.9180.51155.7520.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7590.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Polish Zloty
1 WST1.48056 PLN
5 WST7.40280 PLN
10 WST14.80560 PLN
20 WST29.61120 PLN
50 WST74.02800 PLN
100 WST148.05600 PLN
250 WST370.14000 PLN
500 WST740.28000 PLN
1000 WST1,480.56000 PLN
2000 WST2,961.12000 PLN
5000 WST7,402.80000 PLN
10000 WST14,805.60000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Samoan Tala
1 PLN0.67542 WST
5 PLN3.37710 WST
10 PLN6.75420 WST
20 PLN13.50840 WST
50 PLN33.77100 WST
100 PLN67.54200 WST
250 PLN168.85500 WST
500 PLN337.71000 WST
1000 PLN675.42000 WST
2000 PLN1,350.84000 WST
5000 PLN3,377.10000 WST
10000 PLN6,754.20000 WST