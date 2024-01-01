10 thousand Papua New Guinean kinas to Israeli new sheqels

Convert PGK to ILS at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ₪0.9587 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:37
PGK to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 PGK to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.97160.9884
Low0.94520.9343
Average0.95810.9584
Change-0.41%1.24%
1 PGK to ILS stats

The performance of PGK to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9716 and a 30 day low of 0.9452. This means the 30 day average was 0.9581. The change for PGK to ILS was -0.41.

The performance of PGK to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9884 and a 90 day low of 0.9343. This means the 90 day average was 0.9584. The change for PGK to ILS was 1.24.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PGK0.95873 ILS
5 PGK4.79365 ILS
10 PGK9.58730 ILS
20 PGK19.17460 ILS
50 PGK47.93650 ILS
100 PGK95.87300 ILS
250 PGK239.68250 ILS
500 PGK479.36500 ILS
1000 PGK958.73000 ILS
2000 PGK1,917.46000 ILS
5000 PGK4,793.65000 ILS
10000 PGK9,587.30000 ILS
