1 Papua New Guinean kina to Czech korunas

Convert PGK to CZK at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = Kč5.927 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:17
PGK to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CZK
1 PGK to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.95876.0769
Low5.74305.7430
Average5.86715.8687
Change3.21%-1.88%
1 PGK to CZK stats

The performance of PGK to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9587 and a 30 day low of 5.7430. This means the 30 day average was 5.8671. The change for PGK to CZK was 3.21.

The performance of PGK to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0769 and a 90 day low of 5.7430. This means the 90 day average was 5.8687. The change for PGK to CZK was -1.88.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7961.4921.6230.93521.391
1 GBP1.20111.297108.9971.7911.9481.12325.678
1 USD0.9260.771184.0671.3821.5030.86619.805
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Czech Republic Koruna
1 PGK5.92724 CZK
5 PGK29.63620 CZK
10 PGK59.27240 CZK
20 PGK118.54480 CZK
50 PGK296.36200 CZK
100 PGK592.72400 CZK
250 PGK1,481.81000 CZK
500 PGK2,963.62000 CZK
1000 PGK5,927.24000 CZK
2000 PGK11,854.48000 CZK
5000 PGK29,636.20000 CZK
10000 PGK59,272.40000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 CZK0.16871 PGK
5 CZK0.84357 PGK
10 CZK1.68713 PGK
20 CZK3.37426 PGK
50 CZK8.43565 PGK
100 CZK16.87130 PGK
250 CZK42.17825 PGK
500 CZK84.35650 PGK
1000 CZK168.71300 PGK
2000 CZK337.42600 PGK
5000 CZK843.56500 PGK
10000 CZK1,687.13000 PGK