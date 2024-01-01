100 Peruvian nuevo soles to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert PEN to XOF at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = CFA161.8 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:46
PEN to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XOF
1 PEN to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High161.9780162.7380
Low155.6220155.6030
Average159.6040158.8045
Change4.00%0.25%
1 PEN to XOF stats

The performance of PEN to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 161.9780 and a 30 day low of 155.6220. This means the 30 day average was 159.6040. The change for PEN to XOF was 4.00.

The performance of PEN to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 162.7380 and a 90 day low of 155.6030. This means the 90 day average was 158.8045. The change for PEN to XOF was 0.25.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 PEN161.84000 XOF
5 PEN809.20000 XOF
10 PEN1,618.40000 XOF
20 PEN3,236.80000 XOF
50 PEN8,092.00000 XOF
100 PEN16,184.00000 XOF
250 PEN40,460.00000 XOF
500 PEN80,920.00000 XOF
1000 PEN161,840.00000 XOF
2000 PEN323,680.00000 XOF
5000 PEN809,200.00000 XOF
10000 PEN1,618,400.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 XOF0.00618 PEN
5 XOF0.03089 PEN
10 XOF0.06179 PEN
20 XOF0.12358 PEN
50 XOF0.30895 PEN
100 XOF0.61789 PEN
250 XOF1.54474 PEN
500 XOF3.08947 PEN
1000 XOF6.17894 PEN
2000 XOF12.35788 PEN
5000 XOF30.89470 PEN
10000 XOF61.78940 PEN