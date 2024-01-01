Peruvian nuevo soles to Tunisian dinars today

Convert PEN to TND at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = DT0.8261 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:25
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TND
1 PEN to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.82610.8338
Low0.80390.7995
Average0.81840.8166
Change2.77%-0.40%
View full history

1 PEN to TND stats

The performance of PEN to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8261 and a 30 day low of 0.8039. This means the 30 day average was 0.8184. The change for PEN to TND was 2.77.

The performance of PEN to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8338 and a 90 day low of 0.7995. This means the 90 day average was 0.8166. The change for PEN to TND was -0.40.

Track market ratesView PEN to TND chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7951.4921.6230.93521.388
1 GBP1.211.296108.9971.7911.9481.12225.675
1 USD0.9260.771184.0741.3821.5030.86619.804
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo sol

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Tunisian Dinar
1 PEN0.82610 TND
5 PEN4.13050 TND
10 PEN8.26100 TND
20 PEN16.52200 TND
50 PEN41.30500 TND
100 PEN82.61000 TND
250 PEN206.52500 TND
500 PEN413.05000 TND
1000 PEN826.10000 TND
2000 PEN1,652.20000 TND
5000 PEN4,130.50000 TND
10000 PEN8,261.00000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TND1.21051 PEN
5 TND6.05255 PEN
10 TND12.10510 PEN
20 TND24.21020 PEN
50 TND60.52550 PEN
100 TND121.05100 PEN
250 TND302.62750 PEN
500 TND605.25500 PEN
1000 TND1,210.51000 PEN
2000 TND2,421.02000 PEN
5000 TND6,052.55000 PEN
10000 TND12,105.10000 PEN