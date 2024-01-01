5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Macanese patacas

Convert PEN to MOP at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = MOP$2.132 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:31
PEN to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MOP
1 PEN to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.15982.1609
Low2.12282.1047
Average2.13772.1386
Change0.17%-0.76%
1 PEN to MOP stats

The performance of PEN to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1598 and a 30 day low of 2.1228. This means the 30 day average was 2.1377. The change for PEN to MOP was 0.17.

The performance of PEN to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1609 and a 90 day low of 2.1047. This means the 90 day average was 2.1386. The change for PEN to MOP was -0.76.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Macanese Pataca
1 PEN2.13202 MOP
5 PEN10.66010 MOP
10 PEN21.32020 MOP
20 PEN42.64040 MOP
50 PEN106.60100 MOP
100 PEN213.20200 MOP
250 PEN533.00500 MOP
500 PEN1,066.01000 MOP
1000 PEN2,132.02000 MOP
2000 PEN4,264.04000 MOP
5000 PEN10,660.10000 MOP
10000 PEN21,320.20000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MOP0.46904 PEN
5 MOP2.34520 PEN
10 MOP4.69039 PEN
20 MOP9.38078 PEN
50 MOP23.45195 PEN
100 MOP46.90390 PEN
250 MOP117.25975 PEN
500 MOP234.51950 PEN
1000 MOP469.03900 PEN
2000 MOP938.07800 PEN
5000 MOP2,345.19500 PEN
10000 MOP4,690.39000 PEN