20 Peruvian nuevo soles to Moldovan leus

Convert PEN to MDL at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = L4.800 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:22
PEN to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MDL
1 PEN to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.79964.7996
Low4.61334.5438
Average4.68724.6647
Change4.04%1.49%
1 PEN to MDL stats

The performance of PEN to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7996 and a 30 day low of 4.6133. This means the 30 day average was 4.6872. The change for PEN to MDL was 4.04.

The performance of PEN to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7996 and a 90 day low of 4.5438. This means the 90 day average was 4.6647. The change for PEN to MDL was 1.49.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7861.4921.6220.93521.388
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0181.7921.9481.12325.683
1 USD0.9260.771184.0761.3821.5020.86619.807
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Moldovan Leu
1 PEN4.79963 MDL
5 PEN23.99815 MDL
10 PEN47.99630 MDL
20 PEN95.99260 MDL
50 PEN239.98150 MDL
100 PEN479.96300 MDL
250 PEN1,199.90750 MDL
500 PEN2,399.81500 MDL
1000 PEN4,799.63000 MDL
2000 PEN9,599.26000 MDL
5000 PEN23,998.15000 MDL
10000 PEN47,996.30000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MDL0.20835 PEN
5 MDL1.04175 PEN
10 MDL2.08349 PEN
20 MDL4.16698 PEN
50 MDL10.41745 PEN
100 MDL20.83490 PEN
250 MDL52.08725 PEN
500 MDL104.17450 PEN
1000 MDL208.34900 PEN
2000 MDL416.69800 PEN
5000 MDL1,041.74500 PEN
10000 MDL2,083.49000 PEN