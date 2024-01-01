100 Moldovan leus to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert MDL to PEN at the real exchange rate

100 mdl
21.44 pen

L1.000 MDL = S/.0.2144 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2251.3661.49883.4381.6351.355
1 GBP1.269123.1221.7331.9105.8542.0751.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34511.09761.0931.1970.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MDL0.21437 PEN
5 MDL1.07186 PEN
10 MDL2.14372 PEN
20 MDL4.28744 PEN
50 MDL10.71860 PEN
100 MDL21.43720 PEN
250 MDL53.59300 PEN
500 MDL107.18600 PEN
1000 MDL214.37200 PEN
2000 MDL428.74400 PEN
5000 MDL1,071.86000 PEN
10000 MDL2,143.72000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Moldovan Leu
1 PEN4.66480 MDL
5 PEN23.32400 MDL
10 PEN46.64800 MDL
20 PEN93.29600 MDL
50 PEN233.24000 MDL
100 PEN466.48000 MDL
250 PEN1,166.20000 MDL
500 PEN2,332.40000 MDL
1000 PEN4,664.80000 MDL
2000 PEN9,329.60000 MDL
5000 PEN23,324.00000 MDL
10000 PEN46,648.00000 MDL