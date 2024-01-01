500 Peruvian nuevo soles to Kyrgystani soms

Convert PEN to KGS at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = Лв22.59 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KGS
1 PEN to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.777022.9183
Low22.343422.2052
Average22.600822.6016
Change1.08%0.13%
View full history

1 PEN to KGS stats

The performance of PEN to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.7770 and a 30 day low of 22.3434. This means the 30 day average was 22.6008. The change for PEN to KGS was 1.08.

The performance of PEN to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.9183 and a 90 day low of 22.2052. This means the 90 day average was 22.6016. The change for PEN to KGS was 0.13.

Track market ratesView PEN to KGS chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7971.4921.6230.93621.391
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0251.7921.9491.12325.685
1 USD0.9260.771184.0751.3821.5030.86619.807
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Kyrgystani Som
1 PEN22.58500 KGS
5 PEN112.92500 KGS
10 PEN225.85000 KGS
20 PEN451.70000 KGS
50 PEN1,129.25000 KGS
100 PEN2,258.50000 KGS
250 PEN5,646.25000 KGS
500 PEN11,292.50000 KGS
1000 PEN22,585.00000 KGS
2000 PEN45,170.00000 KGS
5000 PEN112,925.00000 KGS
10000 PEN225,850.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KGS0.04428 PEN
5 KGS0.22139 PEN
10 KGS0.44277 PEN
20 KGS0.88554 PEN
50 KGS2.21386 PEN
100 KGS4.42772 PEN
250 KGS11.06930 PEN
500 KGS22.13860 PEN
1000 KGS44.27720 PEN
2000 KGS88.55440 PEN
5000 KGS221.38600 PEN
10000 KGS442.77200 PEN