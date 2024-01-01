50 Peruvian nuevo soles to Czech korunas
Convert PEN to CZK at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
PEN to CZK conversion chart
1 PEN = 6.24189 CZK
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 PEN to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|6.2419
|6.3086
|Low
|5.9504
|5.9373
|Average
|6.1461
|6.0990
|Change
|4.90%
|0.05%
|View full history
1 PEN to CZK stats
The performance of PEN to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.2419 and a 30 day low of 5.9504. This means the 30 day average was 6.1461. The change for PEN to CZK was 4.90.
The performance of PEN to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3086 and a 90 day low of 5.9373. This means the 90 day average was 6.0990. The change for PEN to CZK was 0.05.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Czech korunas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Czech Republic Koruna
|1 PEN
|6.24189 CZK
|5 PEN
|31.20945 CZK
|10 PEN
|62.41890 CZK
|20 PEN
|124.83780 CZK
|50 PEN
|312.09450 CZK
|100 PEN
|624.18900 CZK
|250 PEN
|1,560.47250 CZK
|500 PEN
|3,120.94500 CZK
|1000 PEN
|6,241.89000 CZK
|2000 PEN
|12,483.78000 CZK
|5000 PEN
|31,209.45000 CZK
|10000 PEN
|62,418.90000 CZK