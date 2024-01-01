100 Peruvian nuevo soles to Czech korunas

Convert PEN to CZK at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = Kč6.241 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:20
PEN to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CZK
1 PEN to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.24146.3086
Low5.95045.9373
Average6.14616.0990
Change4.89%0.04%
1 PEN to CZK stats

The performance of PEN to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.2414 and a 30 day low of 5.9504. This means the 30 day average was 6.1461. The change for PEN to CZK was 4.89.

The performance of PEN to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3086 and a 90 day low of 5.9373. This means the 90 day average was 6.0990. The change for PEN to CZK was 0.04.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Czech Republic Koruna
1 PEN6.24142 CZK
5 PEN31.20710 CZK
10 PEN62.41420 CZK
20 PEN124.82840 CZK
50 PEN312.07100 CZK
100 PEN624.14200 CZK
250 PEN1,560.35500 CZK
500 PEN3,120.71000 CZK
1000 PEN6,241.42000 CZK
2000 PEN12,482.84000 CZK
5000 PEN31,207.10000 CZK
10000 PEN62,414.20000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CZK0.16022 PEN
5 CZK0.80110 PEN
10 CZK1.60220 PEN
20 CZK3.20440 PEN
50 CZK8.01100 PEN
100 CZK16.02200 PEN
250 CZK40.05500 PEN
500 CZK80.11000 PEN
1000 CZK160.22000 PEN
2000 CZK320.44000 PEN
5000 CZK801.10000 PEN
10000 CZK1,602.20000 PEN