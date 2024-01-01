Peruvian nuevo soles to United Arab Emirates dirhams today
Convert PEN to AED at the real exchange rate
PEN to AED conversion chart
1 PEN = 0.97853 AED
0
|1 PEN to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.9907
|0.9907
|Low
|0.9743
|0.9626
|Average
|0.9809
|0.9791
|Change
|0.34%
|-0.29%
|View full history
1 PEN to AED stats
The performance of PEN to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9907 and a 30 day low of 0.9743. This means the 30 day average was 0.9809. The change for PEN to AED was 0.34.
The performance of PEN to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9907 and a 90 day low of 0.9626. This means the 90 day average was 0.9791. The change for PEN to AED was -0.29.
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 PEN
|0.97853 AED
|5 PEN
|4.89264 AED
|10 PEN
|9.78527 AED
|20 PEN
|19.57054 AED
|50 PEN
|48.92635 AED
|100 PEN
|97.85270 AED
|250 PEN
|244.63175 AED
|500 PEN
|489.26350 AED
|1000 PEN
|978.52700 AED
|2000 PEN
|1,957.05400 AED
|5000 PEN
|4,892.63500 AED
|10000 PEN
|9,785.27000 AED
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
|1 AED
|1.02194 PEN
|5 AED
|5.10970 PEN
|10 AED
|10.21940 PEN
|20 AED
|20.43880 PEN
|50 AED
|51.09700 PEN
|100 AED
|102.19400 PEN
|250 AED
|255.48500 PEN
|500 AED
|510.97000 PEN
|1000 AED
|1,021.94000 PEN
|2000 AED
|2,043.88000 PEN
|5000 AED
|5,109.70000 PEN
|10000 AED
|10,219.40000 PEN