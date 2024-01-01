1 Panamanian balboa to Mauritian rupees

Convert PAB to MUR at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = ₨46.17 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:23
PAB to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MUR
1 PAB to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High46.584746.7750
Low45.618845.6188
Average46.156846.2288
Change0.52%-1.30%
1 PAB to MUR stats

The performance of PAB to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 46.5847 and a 30 day low of 45.6188. This means the 30 day average was 46.1568. The change for PAB to MUR was 0.52.

The performance of PAB to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 46.7750 and a 90 day low of 45.6188. This means the 90 day average was 46.2288. The change for PAB to MUR was -1.30.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Mauritian Rupee
1 PAB46.16580 MUR
5 PAB230.82900 MUR
10 PAB461.65800 MUR
20 PAB923.31600 MUR
50 PAB2,308.29000 MUR
100 PAB4,616.58000 MUR
250 PAB11,541.45000 MUR
500 PAB23,082.90000 MUR
1000 PAB46,165.80000 MUR
2000 PAB92,331.60000 MUR
5000 PAB230,829.00000 MUR
10000 PAB461,658.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Panamanian Balboa
1 MUR0.02166 PAB
5 MUR0.10831 PAB
10 MUR0.21661 PAB
20 MUR0.43322 PAB
50 MUR1.08305 PAB
100 MUR2.16611 PAB
250 MUR5.41527 PAB
500 MUR10.83055 PAB
1000 MUR21.66110 PAB
2000 MUR43.32220 PAB
5000 MUR108.30550 PAB
10000 MUR216.61100 PAB