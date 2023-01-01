Mexican pesos to Albanian leks today

Convert MXN to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
5,526.25 all

1.00000 MXN = 5.52625 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921151.375883.2510.8052830.88771.546914.8772
1 EUR1.085611.4935790.37730.874150.96361.679335.29469
1 CAD0.726850.669537160.5110.585320.6452251.124373.54499
1 INR0.01201190.01106470.016525910.009672950.01066290.01858130.0585843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Albanian Lek
1 MXN5.52625 ALL
5 MXN27.63125 ALL
10 MXN55.26250 ALL
20 MXN110.52500 ALL
50 MXN276.31250 ALL
100 MXN552.62500 ALL
250 MXN1381.56250 ALL
500 MXN2763.12500 ALL
1000 MXN5526.25000 ALL
2000 MXN11052.50000 ALL
5000 MXN27631.25000 ALL
10000 MXN55262.50000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Mexican Peso
1 ALL0.18095 MXN
5 ALL0.90477 MXN
10 ALL1.80954 MXN
20 ALL3.61908 MXN
50 ALL9.04770 MXN
100 ALL18.09540 MXN
250 ALL45.23850 MXN
500 ALL90.47700 MXN
1000 ALL180.95400 MXN
2000 ALL361.90800 MXN
5000 ALL904.77000 MXN
10000 ALL1809.54000 MXN