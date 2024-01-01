250 Malagasy ariaries to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert MGA to PEN at the real exchange rate

250 mga
0.21 pen

Ar1.000 MGA = S/.0.0008540 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6341.35518.2261.496
1 EUR1.07111.4620.8441.751.45119.5131.601
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.3441.095
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0741.71923.1241.898

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MGA0.00085 PEN
5 MGA0.00427 PEN
10 MGA0.00854 PEN
20 MGA0.01708 PEN
50 MGA0.04270 PEN
100 MGA0.08540 PEN
250 MGA0.21350 PEN
500 MGA0.42700 PEN
1000 MGA0.85399 PEN
2000 MGA1.70798 PEN
5000 MGA4.26995 PEN
10000 MGA8.53990 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Malagasy Ariary
1 PEN1,170.97000 MGA
5 PEN5,854.85000 MGA
10 PEN11,709.70000 MGA
20 PEN23,419.40000 MGA
50 PEN58,548.50000 MGA
100 PEN117,097.00000 MGA
250 PEN292,742.50000 MGA
500 PEN585,485.00000 MGA
1000 PEN1,170,970.00000 MGA
2000 PEN2,341,940.00000 MGA
5000 PEN5,854,850.00000 MGA
10000 PEN11,709,700.00000 MGA