250 mga
0.39 dkk

Ar1.000 MGA = kr0.001559 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:51
How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Danish Krone
1 MGA0.00156 DKK
5 MGA0.00779 DKK
10 MGA0.01559 DKK
20 MGA0.03117 DKK
50 MGA0.07793 DKK
100 MGA0.15585 DKK
250 MGA0.38963 DKK
500 MGA0.77926 DKK
1000 MGA1.55852 DKK
2000 MGA3.11704 DKK
5000 MGA7.79260 DKK
10000 MGA15.58520 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Malagasy Ariary
1 DKK641.63500 MGA
5 DKK3,208.17500 MGA
10 DKK6,416.35000 MGA
20 DKK12,832.70000 MGA
50 DKK32,081.75000 MGA
100 DKK64,163.50000 MGA
250 DKK160,408.75000 MGA
500 DKK320,817.50000 MGA
1000 DKK641,635.00000 MGA
2000 DKK1,283,270.00000 MGA
5000 DKK3,208,175.00000 MGA
10000 DKK6,416,350.00000 MGA