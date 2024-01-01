5 Danish kroner to Malagasy ariaries

Convert DKK to MGA at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = Ar663.6 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:18
DKK to MGA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MGA
1 DKK to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High678.8700683.0380
Low663.5160655.6110
Average670.9972671.5129
Change-1.54%1.03%
1 DKK to MGA stats

The performance of DKK to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 678.8700 and a 30 day low of 663.5160. This means the 30 day average was 670.9972. The change for DKK to MGA was -1.54.

The performance of DKK to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 683.0380 and a 90 day low of 655.6110. This means the 90 day average was 671.5129. The change for DKK to MGA was 1.03.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3890.832300.2551.61611.79690.833
1 USD0.926110.5440.77277.951.49610.9284.085
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3620.1421.0367.975
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6951361.0291.94314.184109.218

How to convert Danish kroner to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Malagasy Ariary
1 DKK663.55600 MGA
5 DKK3,317.78000 MGA
10 DKK6,635.56000 MGA
20 DKK13,271.12000 MGA
50 DKK33,177.80000 MGA
100 DKK66,355.60000 MGA
250 DKK165,889.00000 MGA
500 DKK331,778.00000 MGA
1000 DKK663,556.00000 MGA
2000 DKK1,327,112.00000 MGA
5000 DKK3,317,780.00000 MGA
10000 DKK6,635,560.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Danish Krone
1 MGA0.00151 DKK
5 MGA0.00754 DKK
10 MGA0.01507 DKK
20 MGA0.03014 DKK
50 MGA0.07535 DKK
100 MGA0.15070 DKK
250 MGA0.37676 DKK
500 MGA0.75351 DKK
1000 MGA1.50703 DKK
2000 MGA3.01406 DKK
5000 MGA7.53515 DKK
10000 MGA15.07030 DKK