Convert MGA to BDT at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Malagasy ariaries to Bangladeshi takas

10,000 mga
262.77 bdt

Ar1.000 MGA = Tk0.02628 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6351.35518.2261.498
1 EUR1.07111.4630.8441.7511.45119.5221.604
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.3461.097
1 GBP1.2691.1841.73312.0741.71923.1231.9

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MGA0.02628 BDT
5 MGA0.13139 BDT
10 MGA0.26277 BDT
20 MGA0.52555 BDT
50 MGA1.31387 BDT
100 MGA2.62774 BDT
250 MGA6.56935 BDT
500 MGA13.13870 BDT
1000 MGA26.27740 BDT
2000 MGA52.55480 BDT
5000 MGA131.38700 BDT
10000 MGA262.77400 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Malagasy Ariary
1 BDT38.05550 MGA
5 BDT190.27750 MGA
10 BDT380.55500 MGA
20 BDT761.11000 MGA
50 BDT1,902.77500 MGA
100 BDT3,805.55000 MGA
250 BDT9,513.87500 MGA
500 BDT19,027.75000 MGA
1000 BDT38,055.50000 MGA
2000 BDT76,111.00000 MGA
5000 BDT190,277.50000 MGA
10000 BDT380,555.00000 MGA