Moldovan leus to Saudi riyals today

Convert MDL to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
210.78 sar

L1.000 MDL = SR0.2108 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2271.3661.49983.4461.6361.355
1 GBP1.268123.1211.7331.901105.8472.0751.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34411.09761.091.1980.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leu

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Saudi Riyal
1 MDL0.21078 SAR
5 MDL1.05390 SAR
10 MDL2.10779 SAR
20 MDL4.21558 SAR
50 MDL10.53895 SAR
100 MDL21.07790 SAR
250 MDL52.69475 SAR
500 MDL105.38950 SAR
1000 MDL210.77900 SAR
2000 MDL421.55800 SAR
5000 MDL1,053.89500 SAR
10000 MDL2,107.79000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Moldovan Leu
1 SAR4.74431 MDL
5 SAR23.72155 MDL
10 SAR47.44310 MDL
20 SAR94.88620 MDL
50 SAR237.21550 MDL
100 SAR474.43100 MDL
250 SAR1,186.07750 MDL
500 SAR2,372.15500 MDL
1000 SAR4,744.31000 MDL
2000 SAR9,488.62000 MDL
5000 SAR23,721.55000 MDL
10000 SAR47,443.10000 MDL