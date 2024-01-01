Convert MDL to KES at the real exchange rate

500 Moldovan leus to Kenyan shillings

500 mdl
3,610 kes

L1.000 MDL = Ksh7.220 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:03
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Kenyan Shilling
1 MDL7.21978 KES
5 MDL36.09890 KES
10 MDL72.19780 KES
20 MDL144.39560 KES
50 MDL360.98900 KES
100 MDL721.97800 KES
250 MDL1,804.94500 KES
500 MDL3,609.89000 KES
1000 MDL7,219.78000 KES
2000 MDL14,439.56000 KES
5000 MDL36,098.90000 KES
10000 MDL72,197.80000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Moldovan Leu
1 KES0.13851 MDL
5 KES0.69254 MDL
10 KES1.38508 MDL
20 KES2.77016 MDL
50 KES6.92540 MDL
100 KES13.85080 MDL
250 KES34.62700 MDL
500 KES69.25400 MDL
1000 KES138.50800 MDL
2000 KES277.01600 MDL
5000 KES692.54000 MDL
10000 KES1,385.08000 MDL