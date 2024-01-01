500 Moldovan leus to Kenyan shillings

Convert MDL to KES at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = Ksh7.099 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:49
MDL to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KES
1 MDL to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.25867.4571
Low7.09927.0992
Average7.20847.3305
Change-2.20%-4.18%
1 MDL to KES stats

The performance of MDL to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.2586 and a 30 day low of 7.0992. This means the 30 day average was 7.2084. The change for MDL to KES was -2.20.

The performance of MDL to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.4571 and a 90 day low of 7.0992. This means the 90 day average was 7.3305. The change for MDL to KES was -4.18.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Kenyan Shilling
1 MDL7.09923 KES
5 MDL35.49615 KES
10 MDL70.99230 KES
20 MDL141.98460 KES
50 MDL354.96150 KES
100 MDL709.92300 KES
250 MDL1,774.80750 KES
500 MDL3,549.61500 KES
1000 MDL7,099.23000 KES
2000 MDL14,198.46000 KES
5000 MDL35,496.15000 KES
10000 MDL70,992.30000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Moldovan Leu
1 KES0.14086 MDL
5 KES0.70430 MDL
10 KES1.40860 MDL
20 KES2.81720 MDL
50 KES7.04300 MDL
100 KES14.08600 MDL
250 KES35.21500 MDL
500 KES70.43000 MDL
1000 KES140.86000 MDL
2000 KES281.72000 MDL
5000 KES704.30000 MDL
10000 KES1,408.60000 MDL