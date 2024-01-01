2000 Kenyan shillings to Moldovan leus

Convert KES to MDL at the real exchange rate

2,000 kes
246.08 mdl

1.00000 KES = 0.12304 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Moldovan Leu
1 KES0.12304 MDL
5 KES0.61520 MDL
10 KES1.23040 MDL
20 KES2.46080 MDL
50 KES6.15200 MDL
100 KES12.30400 MDL
250 KES30.76000 MDL
500 KES61.52000 MDL
1000 KES123.04000 MDL
2000 KES246.08000 MDL
5000 KES615.20000 MDL
10000 KES1230.40000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Kenyan Shilling
1 MDL8.12742 KES
5 MDL40.63710 KES
10 MDL81.27420 KES
20 MDL162.54840 KES
50 MDL406.37100 KES
100 MDL812.74200 KES
250 MDL2031.85500 KES
500 MDL4063.71000 KES
1000 MDL8127.42000 KES
2000 MDL16254.84000 KES
5000 MDL40637.10000 KES
10000 MDL81274.20000 KES