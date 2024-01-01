Convert MDL to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Moldovan leus to Georgian laris

1,000 mdl
158.42 gel

L1.000 MDL = ₾0.1584 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:08
How to convert Moldovan leus to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Georgian Lari
1 MDL0.15842 GEL
5 MDL0.79212 GEL
10 MDL1.58423 GEL
20 MDL3.16846 GEL
50 MDL7.92115 GEL
100 MDL15.84230 GEL
250 MDL39.60575 GEL
500 MDL79.21150 GEL
1000 MDL158.42300 GEL
2000 MDL316.84600 GEL
5000 MDL792.11500 GEL
10000 MDL1,584.23000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Moldovan Leu
1 GEL6.31220 MDL
5 GEL31.56100 MDL
10 GEL63.12200 MDL
20 GEL126.24400 MDL
50 GEL315.61000 MDL
100 GEL631.22000 MDL
250 GEL1,578.05000 MDL
500 GEL3,156.10000 MDL
1000 GEL6,312.20000 MDL
2000 GEL12,624.40000 MDL
5000 GEL31,561.00000 MDL
10000 GEL63,122.00000 MDL