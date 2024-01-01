Convert GEL to MDL at the real exchange rate

5,000 Georgian laris to Moldovan leus

5,000 gel
31,335.70 mdl

₾1.000 GEL = L6.267 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:08
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5921.4661.6120.95919.279
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9041.7331.9051.13322.789
1 USD0.9320.788183.4581.3651.5020.89317.959
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

How to convert Georgian laris to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Moldovan Leu
1 GEL6.26714 MDL
5 GEL31.33570 MDL
10 GEL62.67140 MDL
20 GEL125.34280 MDL
50 GEL313.35700 MDL
100 GEL626.71400 MDL
250 GEL1,566.78500 MDL
500 GEL3,133.57000 MDL
1000 GEL6,267.14000 MDL
2000 GEL12,534.28000 MDL
5000 GEL31,335.70000 MDL
10000 GEL62,671.40000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Georgian Lari
1 MDL0.15956 GEL
5 MDL0.79782 GEL
10 MDL1.59563 GEL
20 MDL3.19126 GEL
50 MDL7.97815 GEL
100 MDL15.95630 GEL
250 MDL39.89075 GEL
500 MDL79.78150 GEL
1000 MDL159.56300 GEL
2000 MDL319.12600 GEL
5000 MDL797.81500 GEL
10000 MDL1,595.63000 GEL