Convert MAD to XCD at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to East Caribbean dollars

10,000 mad
2,719.73 xcd

د.م.1.000 MAD = $0.2720 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.1370.7880.9331.3651.4981.35418.227
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.269776.7111.1841.7321.9011.71823.127
1 EUR1.072655.9660.84511.4631.6051.45119.532

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / East Caribbean Dollar
1 MAD0.27197 XCD
5 MAD1.35987 XCD
10 MAD2.71973 XCD
20 MAD5.43946 XCD
50 MAD13.59865 XCD
100 MAD27.19730 XCD
250 MAD67.99325 XCD
500 MAD135.98650 XCD
1000 MAD271.97300 XCD
2000 MAD543.94600 XCD
5000 MAD1,359.86500 XCD
10000 MAD2,719.73000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 XCD3.67683 MAD
5 XCD18.38415 MAD
10 XCD36.76830 MAD
20 XCD73.53660 MAD
50 XCD183.84150 MAD
100 XCD367.68300 MAD
250 XCD919.20750 MAD
500 XCD1,838.41500 MAD
1000 XCD3,676.83000 MAD
2000 XCD7,353.66000 MAD
5000 XCD18,384.15000 MAD
10000 XCD36,768.30000 MAD