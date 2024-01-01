Convert MAD to XCD at the real exchange rate

5,000 Moroccan dirhams to East Caribbean dollars

5,000 mad
1,359.74 xcd

د.م.1.000 MAD = $0.2719 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.1460.7880.9331.3651.4981.35418.227
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.269776.69111.1841.7321.9011.71823.126
1 EUR1.072655.9450.84511.4631.6051.45119.531

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / East Caribbean Dollar
1 MAD0.27195 XCD
5 MAD1.35974 XCD
10 MAD2.71947 XCD
20 MAD5.43894 XCD
50 MAD13.59735 XCD
100 MAD27.19470 XCD
250 MAD67.98675 XCD
500 MAD135.97350 XCD
1000 MAD271.94700 XCD
2000 MAD543.89400 XCD
5000 MAD1,359.73500 XCD
10000 MAD2,719.47000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 XCD3.67719 MAD
5 XCD18.38595 MAD
10 XCD36.77190 MAD
20 XCD73.54380 MAD
50 XCD183.85950 MAD
100 XCD367.71900 MAD
250 XCD919.29750 MAD
500 XCD1,838.59500 MAD
1000 XCD3,677.19000 MAD
2000 XCD7,354.38000 MAD
5000 XCD18,385.95000 MAD
10000 XCD36,771.90000 MAD