1 lsl
2.59 mur

L1.000 LSL = ₨2.586 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:26
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Mauritian Rupee
1 LSL2.58635 MUR
5 LSL12.93175 MUR
10 LSL25.86350 MUR
20 LSL51.72700 MUR
50 LSL129.31750 MUR
100 LSL258.63500 MUR
250 LSL646.58750 MUR
500 LSL1,293.17500 MUR
1000 LSL2,586.35000 MUR
2000 LSL5,172.70000 MUR
5000 LSL12,931.75000 MUR
10000 LSL25,863.50000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Lesotho Loti
1 MUR0.38665 LSL
5 MUR1.93323 LSL
10 MUR3.86645 LSL
20 MUR7.73290 LSL
50 MUR19.33225 LSL
100 MUR38.66450 LSL
250 MUR96.66125 LSL
500 MUR193.32250 LSL
1000 MUR386.64500 LSL
2000 MUR773.29000 LSL
5000 MUR1,933.22500 LSL
10000 MUR3,866.45000 LSL