100 Liberian dollars to Saudi riyals

Convert LRD to SAR at the real exchange rate

100 lrd
1.93 sar

L$1.000 LRD = SR0.01932 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:56
Wise

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.36618.2380.9330.7881.35583.421.634
1 CAD0.732113.3530.6830.5770.99261.0781.196
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0510.0430.0744.5740.09
1 EUR1.0711.46319.5410.8451.45189.3761.751

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 LRD0.01932 SAR
5 LRD0.09659 SAR
10 LRD0.19318 SAR
20 LRD0.38636 SAR
50 LRD0.96589 SAR
100 LRD1.93178 SAR
250 LRD4.82945 SAR
500 LRD9.65890 SAR
1000 LRD19.31780 SAR
2000 LRD38.63560 SAR
5000 LRD96.58900 SAR
10000 LRD193.17800 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Liberian Dollar
1 SAR51.76580 LRD
5 SAR258.82900 LRD
10 SAR517.65800 LRD
20 SAR1,035.31600 LRD
50 SAR2,588.29000 LRD
100 SAR5,176.58000 LRD
250 SAR12,941.45000 LRD
500 SAR25,882.90000 LRD
1000 SAR51,765.80000 LRD
2000 SAR103,531.60000 LRD
5000 SAR258,829.00000 LRD
10000 SAR517,658.00000 LRD