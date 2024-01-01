Convert SAR to LRD at the real exchange rate

250 Saudi riyals to Liberian dollars

250 sar
12,943.18 lrd

SR1.000 SAR = L$51.77 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.567279.21.3690.93758.9311.5030.791
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.73161.058203.99710.68443.0581.0980.578

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Liberian Dollar
1 SAR51.77270 LRD
5 SAR258.86350 LRD
10 SAR517.72700 LRD
20 SAR1,035.45400 LRD
50 SAR2,588.63500 LRD
100 SAR5,177.27000 LRD
250 SAR12,943.17500 LRD
500 SAR25,886.35000 LRD
1000 SAR51,772.70000 LRD
2000 SAR103,545.40000 LRD
5000 SAR258,863.50000 LRD
10000 SAR517,727.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 LRD0.01932 SAR
5 LRD0.09658 SAR
10 LRD0.19315 SAR
20 LRD0.38630 SAR
50 LRD0.96576 SAR
100 LRD1.93152 SAR
250 LRD4.82880 SAR
500 LRD9.65760 SAR
1000 LRD19.31520 SAR
2000 LRD38.63040 SAR
5000 LRD96.57600 SAR
10000 LRD193.15200 SAR