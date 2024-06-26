Saudi riyal to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Liberian dollars is currently 51.773 today, reflecting a 0.076% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.105% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 51.773 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 51.716 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.072% increase in value.