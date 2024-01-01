Convert LKR to UAH at the real exchange rate

250 Sri Lankan rupees to Ukrainian hryvnias

250 lkr
33.12 uah

Sr1.000 LKR = ₴0.1325 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 LKR0.13248 UAH
5 LKR0.66242 UAH
10 LKR1.32483 UAH
20 LKR2.64966 UAH
50 LKR6.62415 UAH
100 LKR13.24830 UAH
250 LKR33.12075 UAH
500 LKR66.24150 UAH
1000 LKR132.48300 UAH
2000 LKR264.96600 UAH
5000 LKR662.41500 UAH
10000 LKR1,324.83000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 UAH7.54814 LKR
5 UAH37.74070 LKR
10 UAH75.48140 LKR
20 UAH150.96280 LKR
50 UAH377.40700 LKR
100 UAH754.81400 LKR
250 UAH1,887.03500 LKR
500 UAH3,774.07000 LKR
1000 UAH7,548.14000 LKR
2000 UAH15,096.28000 LKR
5000 UAH37,740.70000 LKR
10000 UAH75,481.40000 LKR