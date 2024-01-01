100 Ukrainian hryvnias to Sri Lankan rupees
Convert UAH to LKR at the real exchange rate
UAH to LKR conversion chart
1 UAH = 7.15866 LKR
|1 UAH to LKR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|7.3623
|7.4291
|Low
|7.1388
|7.1388
|Average
|7.1857
|7.2958
|Change
|-2.77%
|-3.33%
1 UAH to LKR stats
The performance of UAH to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.3623 and a 30 day low of 7.1388. This means the 30 day average was 7.1857. The change for UAH to LKR was -2.77.
The performance of UAH to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.4291 and a 90 day low of 7.1388. This means the 90 day average was 7.2958. The change for UAH to LKR was -3.33.
|Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Sri Lankan Rupee
|1 UAH
|7.15866 LKR
|5 UAH
|35.79330 LKR
|10 UAH
|71.58660 LKR
|20 UAH
|143.17320 LKR
|50 UAH
|357.93300 LKR
|100 UAH
|715.86600 LKR
|250 UAH
|1,789.66500 LKR
|500 UAH
|3,579.33000 LKR
|1000 UAH
|7,158.66000 LKR
|2000 UAH
|14,317.32000 LKR
|5000 UAH
|35,793.30000 LKR
|10000 UAH
|71,586.60000 LKR